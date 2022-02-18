Can 2 months gap in job affect 5-year continuous service norm to withdraw EPF?

In a scenario referred to in point 3, to calculate the period of continuous service of 5 years, the time spent with the previous employer shall also be counted. However, the gap in employment will not be considered to calculate the continuous period of 5 years since you have worked for 4.5 years and did not withdraw your accumulated balance lying in the PF account. After a gap of 1.5 months, you joined a new job and transferred your accumulated PF balance to your account in a recognized PF maintained by the new employer.