Can a gap in career affect PF withdrawal?

Hence, for the gap of 1.5 months in employment, interest income for such period shall be taxable in your hands. Except for interest income for such period, if your cumulative period of employment (i.e. the contribution period to a recognized PF) is more than 5 years at the time of withdrawal (including advance), you will be eligible for exemption available under the provisions of the income tax Act and would be eligible to withdraw the PF accumulations for the specified purposes (as applicable).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}