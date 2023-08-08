Can a married woman set up a HUF with just her parents?1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Instead of an HUF, we recommend you to consider setting up a trust. In such a case, the parents can set up the trust as a settlor and other family members, including the married daughter and her children, can be beneficiaries.
Can a Hindu family, comprising a married woman, her parents and her two very young children form a Hindu undivided family (HUF)?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message