Can a married woman set up a HUF with just her parents?

The facts here do not mention if you have any assets in India. If you are considering setting up an Indian trust for your brother (who is based in India), this is the best option given your disabled brother’s requirements. You may consider using a corporate trustee or any such professional who can put in place suitable investment distribution mechanics to take care of your brother, say, for monthly medical expenses and the like. His requirements may outweigh any onetime tax costs that may accrue when setting up the trust.