Can an NRI claim benefits under Section 80C ?

You can gift any sum to your son which will neither attract any tax liability for any of you as relationship of father and son is covered under the category for specified relatives for making the gifts outside the scope of taxation. It will also not attract any clubbing provisions. He can save tax by availing the basic exemption of Rs. 2.50 lakhs as well as by making investments in any product like ELSS of Rs. 1.50 lakhs in a year. Please note that just by transferring income from your account to the bank account of your son, you will not be able to reduce the tax which you are otherwise liable to pay on such income. However, any income arising on money so transferred shall be included in his income and taxed in his hands.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}