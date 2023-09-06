Can I claim a capital gains exemption for the repayment of a home loan?2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 02:24 PM IST
No capital gains exemption for home loan repayment. Exemption for new house purchase within one year of selling existing house
I am buying a new house and moving there. I want to sell my existing house but am not able to get a buyer. I will take a home loan for the new residential house, and pay it off when I sell my present flat. Will I be able to get a capital gains exemption for payment of the home loan taken to buy the new house?