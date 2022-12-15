Can I claim accidental insurance after the specified timeframe?

To avail cashless, you need to approach the insurance desk at the hospital. The desk would share your proof of insurance along with the treatment papers and the cost estimate of hospitalization, with the insurer. The insurer will then issue an authorization letter. Based on this letter, the hospital would allow your admission without any upfront payment. At the time of discharge, the hospital would send the final bill and the discharge summary to the insurer. Now, the insurer would issue the final approval amount based on these papers. This approval amount will be deducted from your total bill, and would be paid directly by the insurer to the hospital.