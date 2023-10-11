Can I claim an exemption under Sections 54 and 54F simultaneously for investment in the same house?
Exemption under Sections 54 and 54F can be claimed simultaneously for investment in the same house
I purchased a residential in 2009 and three plots of land in Pune. One plot is 10 years old and the other two have completed 18 months. Now I wish to shift to Bangalore by selling all the plots and the residential house and wish to purchase a ready-to-move-in residential house there. Could you please guide me about the tax implications for these transactions?