Can I reinvest gains from property sale?
The maximum investment that can be made by a taxpayer in long-term specified asset for this purpose is ₹50 lakh.
I recently sold a house and made a capital gain of ₹60 lakh. I do not wish to invest in a house property and would like to save tax by investing in 54EC bonds. Can I invest ₹50 lakh in such bonds and pay tax on the balance ₹10 lakh?
