Can I reinvest gains from property sale?

The exemption will be available in proportion to the Capital Gain invested. In case, the investment in long-term specified asset is less than the LTCG (arising from the transfer of the original asset), so much of the exemption shall be allowed proportionately, i.e., in same proportion as the cost of acquisition of the long-term specified asset bears to the whole of the LTCG.

