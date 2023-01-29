Can I save proceeds from a land sale in FDs?

Section 54F of the act provides for exemption against the capital gain arising from the sale of a long-term capital asset (not being a residential house). This exemption is available (subject to fulfilment of specified conditions) where the amount of net consideration arising from such sale is either invested to purchase another residential house within a year before or two years of the transfer of original asset, or the same is invested to construct a new house within three years of the transfer of original asset. The exemption will be available in proportion to the net consideration invested.