Can I use legal heir certificate issued by DM to claim FD amount of deceased?

There is a distinction between the legal heir certificate issued by District Magistrate / Tehsildar and the Succession Certificate/ Letters of Administration issued by a Competent Court. The legal heir certificate issued by DM is limited to the extent of only identifying / recognising / certifying the names of legal heirs of the deceased person. However, the Succession Certificate and/or the Letters of Administration issued by the Competent Court, under the provisions of Indian Succession Act, 1925, in addition to identification of the legal heirs, entitles and authorises them to inherit the debts, securities, and/or administer the property (movable as well as immovable) of deceased person. Most banks accept the Succession Certificate/ Letters of Administration issued by a Competent Court as opposed to the certificate issued by a DM/ Tehsildar. You may seek clarification from the concerned Bank.