Can my mother be the karta of the HUF?

In the absence of a senior male member of the family, the Delhi High Court has ruled that the eldest female coparcener can be karta of the HUF [Sujata Sharma vs. Manu Gupta (CS (OS) No 2011/2006)]. However, only a coparcener can become the karta. A spouse/wife of a coparcener (or a karta) is only a ‘member’ (who has limited rights and no ownership of the underlying property at birth) and does not qualify to become a coparcener. Only in exceptional cases where the male members are minors and in the absence of a karta, their mother, as a guardian can represent the HUF for assessment and recovery of tax.