Can my niece claim a share of her grandmother’s property?
As per section 15 of the Act, which outlines general rules of succession in the case of female Hindus, the property of a female Hindu dying intestate devolves in a specific order
My mother, who owned a house in Lucknow, died recently without leaving behind a will. Of my three siblings, one sister and a brother died sometime ago. Can my niece, the daughter of my late sister, claim a share in my mother’s property?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message