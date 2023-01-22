Can NRIs pay advance tax on rental income?2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:09 PM IST
As per the provisions of section 195 of the Income Tax Act, the tenant, being the person responsible for payment of rental income, is required to deduct taxes at the prescribed rates and deposit with the tax authorities on monthly basis.
My daughter is a non-resident Indian and has a nominal rental income here. Neither she nor her tenant can afford to hire a CA for tax deducted at source (TDS) on this income and remit it to the income tax (I-T) department. Can she deposit the TDS on rent directly to the department as advance tax?
