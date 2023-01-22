Can NRIs pay advance tax on rental income?

a. In case your daughter believes that basis her level of income (including the rental income) and other factors it justifies no deduction of tax from such rental income, then your daughter may approach the tax authorities for obtaining a certificate of ‘Nil’ deduction of income tax. If and once obtained, the deductor of tax (being the tenant in this case) will not be required to withhold taxes on the rental payments. Else, the tenant would be required to deduct taxes at the applicable rate or such reduced rates, as approved by the tax authorities. Non-compliance with these provisions may render the tenant as assessee in default and consequent interest and penal provisions would be applicable.