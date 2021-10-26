Capital gains on shares bought in foreign currency don’t get indexation benefit

In case of listed units that are equity-oriented, the Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG) shall be taxed under section 112A of the Act (provided Securities Transactions Tax is paid at the time of sale). LTCG exceeding ₹1 lakh shall be taxed at 10% without any indexation of cost. Also, in case the units were purchased before 31 January, 2018 then the benefit of grandfathering shall also be considered while calculating the capital gains (i.e. difference between market price as on 31 January 2018 and purchase price shall be considered as exempt from tax).