Capital losses can be set off against capital gains

On your second query, the set-off of losses on the sale of shares will depend on the nature of the capital asset (Indian or foreign stock) and also the nature of capital losses (short-term or long-term) incurred from the sale of the stock. Capital losses are deductible only against capital gains during the year, as per the rules prescribed. Also, any unadjusted capital losses can be carried forward up to eight succeeding financial years for set off only against future capital gains.