Cost of gifted unquoted shares is equal to what the owner paid while buying

As per Section 50CA of the Act, if the actual sale consideration is lower than the fair market value of the unquoted shares at the time of sale, the fair market value would be regarded as the deemed sale consideration

What is the cost of acquisition for unquoted shares received as gift? Will it be the purchase value of the donor or the fair market value of shares on the day the gift is made? To calculate long-term capital gains (LTCG), which year should be considered—the year when the donor acquired the shares or the year in which they were gifted? To save the tax liability arising from LTCG from the sale of unquoted shares, should the amount of gain or total consideration be invested in a residential flat or Section 54EC bonds? Please give the answer with relevant Sections of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

What is the cost of acquisition for unquoted shares received as gift? Will it be the purchase value of the donor or the fair market value of shares on the day the gift is made? To calculate long-term capital gains (LTCG), which year should be considered—the year when the donor acquired the shares or the year in which they were gifted? To save the tax liability arising from LTCG from the sale of unquoted shares, should the amount of gain or total consideration be invested in a residential flat or Section 54EC bonds? Please give the answer with relevant Sections of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

—Arvind Goyal

—Arvind Goyal Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

We have assumed that the unquoted shares were gifted to you by a relative as defined under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Further, we have assumed that the donor acquired the shares post 1 April 2001.

For the purpose of calculating capital gains on sale of unquoted shares received by you as a gift, the period of holding will commence from the original date of acquisition of the said shares by the donor. Assuming the unquoted shares were held for more than 24 months prior to the sale (including the period of holding by the donor), the unquoted shares will qualify as a long-term capital asset. The resultant gain or loss arising out of the sale would be taxable as LTCG or long-rerm capital loss (LTCL) in your hands.

LTCG or LTCL is calculated as the difference between the net sale consideration (actual sale consideration less brokerage and incidental expenses) and the indexed cost of acquisition (ICOA) and improvement.

As per Section 49 of the Income-tax Act, since the capital asset has been transferred to you as a gift, the cost of acquisition for you, will be the cost to the original owner or the donor. The ICOA of the asset would be calculated as the cost of acquisition/Cost Inflation Index (CII) of the year of acquisition by the donor x CII of the year of sale.

Further, as per Section 50CA of the Act, if the actual sale consideration is lower than the fair market value of the unquoted shares (as prescribed under Rule 11UAA of the Income-tax Rules, 1962) at the time of sale, the fair market value would be regarded as the deemed sale consideration, for the purpose of calculating such LTCG or LTCL.

The tax is payable by you at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on your share of the resulting LTCG, if any.

A roll over exemption can be sought by you against this LTCG under Section 54F of the Act by investing the net sale consideration from the sale of such unquoted shares towards purchasing or constructing a residential house property in India, subject to the prescribed conditions and timelines.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com