Cost of inherited house is the amount paid by original owner

Since the asset has been inherited, the cost of acquisition will be the cost to the original owner in the proportion of your share. Where an asset is bought before 1 April 2001, its cost for calculating LTCG on sale shall be substituted with its fair market value (FMV) as on 1 April 2001, at the option of the assessee. As the original cost of acquisition is not available, you may consider the cost as FMV as on 1 April 2001, in the proportion of your share.