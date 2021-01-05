Credit of some foreign tax allowed in India

Firstly, you should find out your residential status for FY20 in India as per the Indian Income-tax Act. In case you are a resident in India, you will have to report your income earned from employment in Ecuador in your Indian tax return. Even though a tax treaty does not exist between India and Ecuador, you may still be able to claim some relief on the tax paid in case such income is doubly taxed in the two countries. If you are a resident outside India, you are not required to report such income in the income tax return filed in India. Credit of foreign taxes is to be allowed in the year in which the income corresponding to such tax has been offered or assessed to tax in India. Certain forms are required to be submitted to the tax department online for claiming such tax credit. It is suggested that you seek help from an expert.