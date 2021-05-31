Debt fund returns are low due to low interest rates

Also consider the quality of portfolio - whether the fund is investing strictly in high quality companies or taking risk by lending to companies with lower rating. From portfolio perspective, the portfolio of HDFC Corporate Bond Fund appears to be good. You may continue to hold the fund at present, but keep in mind the returns may remain low for some more time. The average maturity of your fund is also high, and hence it can be more sensitive to interest rate changes. As for your question on how long you should hold it, you can invest in Corporate Bond Funds with a three-year horizon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}