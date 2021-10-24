Deduction for interest paid on money borrowed from friends and relatives

As per the latest provisions of the law, you are not allowed to attach any document with your returns of income in respect of any of your claim for deductions or exemptions including for the interest claim, but you are required to obtain and keep on your record documentary proof about the loan and interest paid as the same may be required by the assessing officer in case your income tax return is selected for detailed scrutiny. Though there is no requirement to enter into any formal written and stamped agreement but you need to obtain a certificate from the lender specifying the amount of interest in respect of such loan for the year in case the house property is self-occupied. You should also be able to prove that the money so borrowed was indeed used for the purpose of buying your house.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}