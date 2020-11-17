Details of TDS are mentioned in sale deed

In such case, you may file a rectification application to allow TDS credit by relying on the following: 1) details of TDS mentioned in the sale deed; 2) any other proof or document which substantiates that TDS has been deducted by the buyer; 3) Section 205 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, which states that where tax is deductible at source, the taxpayer will not be called upon to pay the tax himself to the extent to which tax has been deducted from that income; 4) CBDT Instruction No. 275/29/2014-IT-(B), dated 1 June 2015, and Office Memorandum F.No.275/29/2014-It(B), dated 11-3-2016, wherein income tax authorities have issued an internal instruction to income tax officers to not enforce demands created on account of mismatch of TDS credit due to non-payment of TDS amount by the deductor. Judicial precedents have held that where the payer has deducted TDS but has failed to deposit it, then such TDS has to be recovered from the payer and cannot be recovered from the deductee or payee.