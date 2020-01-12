Disclose vaping habit to insurer

Can an unborn child be covered under a health policy? A friend’s newborn baby had to undergo surgery due to some complications. I want to protect myself from any similar unfortunate situation. Which policy should I buy?

—Rakesh Wadhwa

You need to buy a family floater maternity health plan with a cover for newborns. Some health plans that offer coverage for maternity also cover the newborn. Standard health insurance plans do not cover newborns for the first 90 days and exclude coverage for maternity expenses.

Plans that cover newborns may offer to cover the baby up to the maternity limit or up to the full family sum assured. Choose the latter. This will offer a wider coverage for the baby in case of complications.

I am a 31-year-old healthy person and I don’t have any pre-existing diseases and I don’t smoke or drink. However, I do vape. Does vaping affect premiums? Should I disclose it?

—Name withheld on request

Vaping is considered as smoking by many insurers because e-cigarettes may have tobacco content. As such, the insurance premium would increase as smoking rates would apply. You must disclose this to your insurer because non-disclosure could render the policy void.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and MD, SecureNow.in