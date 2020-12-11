Diversify investments across assets as well as fund houses

Your existing investments come to ₹23.50 lakh (not counting your SIPs). In addition, you plan to invest ₹35,000 per month via SIPs. You have a good scheme selection. However, one concern is that you have considered only Axis Mutual Fund schemes. While you have diversified within asset classes by picking large-, mid-, multi-, focused and now small-cap, but all the schemes come from the same fund house. Axis schemes have done well but still it is recommended that you diversify within fund houses. You can consider schemes from various fund houses like Mirae, Canara Robeco, Kotak, Invesco and DSP, which have also done well across all categories of schemes. This will truly diversify your portfolio. However, pick one scheme from each category instead of adding multiple schemes. You have also invested in direct large-cap stocks. You may alternatively consider adding to the large-cap mutual fund scheme of yours or even consider investing in a Sensex or Nifty scheme.