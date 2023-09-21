Do I have to file an income tax return (ITR) if I have submitted Form 15G?1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:09 AM IST
If you are a minor, you cannot submit form 15G. If you are a major, you can submit form 15G if your income is below the taxable limit
Question: I am a student and have no income except the interest which I get from bank FD. The money was given by my father. Can I give form 15G to avoid TDS? If I submit form 15G will I have to file an income tax return?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message