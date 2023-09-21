comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 20 2023 15:57:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.3 -1.65%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,382.1 -2.21%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,563.9 -4%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.6 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.7 2.32%
Business News/ Money / Q&a/  Do I have to file an income tax return (ITR) if I have submitted Form 15G?
Back

Question: I am a student and have no income except the interest which I get from bank FD. The money was given by my father. Can I give form 15G to avoid TDS? If I submit form 15G will I have to file an income tax return?

Answer: In case you are a minor, all the passive income that you earn is required to be clubbed with the income of a parent with a higher income. So in case you are a minor, you cannot submit form 15G as the interest earned by you will be taxed in the hands of such parent. In case you are a major, the interest income will be taxable in your hand. The transaction of gift made by your father does not have any tax implication either for you or for your father at the time of making the gift. In case your interest income for the year is below the taxable limit of 2.50 lakhs and you do not have tax liability; you can submit form no. 15 G to the bank for paying you interest without deduction of tax at source. 

Please do not forget to furnish details of your PAN number while submitting form no. 15G failing which the bank will deduct tax @ 20% instead of the regular rate of TDS of 10%. Please note you are not required to file ITR just because you have submitted form 15G. The conditions under which an individual is required to file an ITR are independent of the provisions of submission of form no. 15G.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on his X handle.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 07:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App