Do I have to file an income tax return (ITR) if I have submitted Form 15G?

Answer: In case you are a minor, all the passive income that you earn is required to be clubbed with the income of a parent with a higher income. So in case you are a minor, you cannot submit form 15G as the interest earned by you will be taxed in the hands of such parent. In case you are a major, the interest income will be taxable in your hand. The transaction of gift made by your father does not have any tax implication either for you or for your father at the time of making the gift. In case your interest income for the year is below the taxable limit of ₹2.50 lakhs and you do not have tax liability; you can submit form no. 15 G to the bank for paying you interest without deduction of tax at source.