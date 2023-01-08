Do I need to declare my US account in ITR?

Based on the information provided by you, it is assumed that, as no interest was paid to you for the default period, no corresponding income was also offered to tax by you. In such a case, this may only be construed as non-realization of a potential income, which may however not be considered as a loss for tax purposes, even though it may be so in an economic sense. Also, such loss has not arisen from the transfer of the fixed deposit, since the principal amount itself is being fully repaid to you. Hence, subject to a review of the underlying deposit scheme and terms of the negotiated settlement, a capital loss may not be available in this case.

