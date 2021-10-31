Does a trader enjoy separate income tax exemption limit?

Please note that if the total turnover of the trader exceeds specified limits during the financial year, the trader has to get his accounts audited from a Chartered Accountant and obtain an audit report before one month of due date of filing of the ITR. A trader has to offer income as a certain specified percentage of his turnover. However, if his net profit are lower than the specified percentage of the turnover, he has to get his accounts audited even if his turnover is below the specified limits. Please note that this year 15th February is the last date for filing of an ITR for the trader in case his accounts are required to be audited.