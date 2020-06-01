Don't set unrealistic financial targets or take undue risks to achieve them

Your EPF account continues to earn interest even if there is no fresh contribution. However, the interest earned post fresh contributions is taxable on an accrual basis and is to be added as part of your taxable income. You can hold your PF withdrawal till your retirement age in India, post which you need to withdraw. In case you have completed a continuous period of service for a period of five years with your employer in India, then the corpus at the time of leaving the employment will not attract any taxes and only the additional interest will be taxable income on an accrual basis at the time of withdrawal.