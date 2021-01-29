Don’t wait, start investing even if you don’t have a lot to spare

I’m 40 years old, have three children and plan to retire in about 15 years. I recently got ₹1 crore after selling some properties. I have my emergency funds, insurance, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Employees’ Provident Fund and National Pension System. I would like to take medium to high risk. My goal is to have about ₹40 lakh for each of my children and ₹3 crore for my retirement. How should I go about my investments? Should I buy another property and sell it when the price increases? That will also help me avoid capital gains tax.