Enjoy today, save for tomorrow: Financial planning for a balanced life
Having a balanced life where you can enjoy today while saving for tomorrow is important. Hence, it is better to have a plan in place
My husband and I are both 38 years old and save ₹1 lakh every month. We have always tried to strike a balance between saving for the future and enjoying our lifestyle. Recently, after reading a few reports, we want to understand where we are heading financially when it comes to our goals. We have a 6-year-old son for whose education we want to have ₹1 crore. We also want to have a substantial amount for our retirement, which we are thinking of taking at 55. We like travelling and would like to have an additional surplus for it. So far, we have ₹18 lakh in our provident fund (PF) accounts and ₹27 lakh in mutual funds. Between the two of us, we are currently investing ₹60,000 per month in systematic investment plans (SIPs), and the rest goes to our bank accounts for our annual travel. Do let us know if we are headed in the right direction when it comes to our goals.
