EPF attains tax-free status after five years of continuous service

Continuous service for EPF is defined as employment for a period of five years with one or more employers. In case there is a break between employment but it does not impact the active contribution to PF, then it will be construed as continuous period of service. This means if there is a gap of one month between the first and second employment and the accumulated PF is transferred to the new employer, the one month will not be considered as a break in employment and will be counted as continuous period of service for the purpose of taxation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}