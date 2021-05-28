Equity mutual funds can help you build your retirement corpus

I would suggest you to reconsider your plan of investing Rs25,000 per month in mutual funds and remaining in a pension plan for your retirement. As you have 24 years to invest for your retirement, you can build it through equity mutual funds itself. When you invest in a pension plan, you will be able to withdraw a part of the overall corpus as lumpsum at vesting age and rest has to be invested in annuities. The return on annuities is quite low and it also have an impact on overall liquidity at that stage. Hence, the suggestion to invest in mutual funds where you can create retirement plan based on your needs.