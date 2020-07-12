Where there are multiple employers and the PF balances are transferred to the PF account with the most recent employer, the cumulative period of employment with all the employers is required to be seen for the purpose of evaluating whether the employee has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more. In this case, since the cumulative period of employment is more than five years, the balance to the extent payable to the employee at the time of ceasing employment with the second employer shall be exempt from tax. However, any accretions to such balance, thereafter (after the last day of working with the second employer till the date of withdrawal), would be taxable in his hands.