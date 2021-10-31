Exit load is permissible on redemption of investments

Based on the limited facts conveyed in your query, the exit loads are permissible on the redemption of units or investments. In my view, transmission could be viewed differently than redemption, as in the case of transmission it is the transfer of units or investments, which is initiated due to a natural event. However, it is subjective and depends on the PMS provider and the service agreement, if they want to waive the exit load.

