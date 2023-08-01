I presume that you will sell this flat after completing three years. So profits if any made on this transaction shall be treated as long-term capital gains. Since you are planning to buy a new house, you will not have to pay any capital gains tax on such profits as per Section 54 of the Income Tax Act provided the investment in the new house is equal to or more than indexed long-term capital gains on such sale. Please note that the investment for purchasing a new house can be made within a period of three years from the date of sale of the flat.