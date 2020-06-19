Foreign tax credit for any tax paid in the UK can be claimed under UK-India DTAA

I am a resident in India for this financial year. When I was in the UK five years ago, I had purchased a flat there, and now I am planning to sell it. My first query is: can I invest the capital gains from this flat into a property in India? Second query: how is capital gains calculated, and is it the same for Mumbai and other cities? I have to pay capital gains tax in the UK, can that be shown as tax paid in the returns? Third query: what are the implications if this was not declared earlier in any of the IT returns so far, and what are the penalty charges that it can incur? Also, what are the implications on earning of rent when there was rental income and where there was not? Fourth query: Is it ok to get all the money transferred in one transaction itself?