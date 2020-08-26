Gold funds or gold ETFs are more liquid options than sovereign gold bonds

Investing in SGBs is a good idea if you plan to hold gold till the bonds’ maturity. But while buying it in the secondary market, see that you get it at a good price. Also, when you sell them, there needs to be sufficient liquidity. On this count, SGB’s liquidity has not been very good thus far. Hence you will be better off investing in gold funds or gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Given that gold has rallied sharply, it is better to invest through the SIP mode.