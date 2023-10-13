Hindu Undivided Family: Why you should go for a full partition of your HUF?
Under Hindu Law, there are no restrictions as to the partial partition of the HUF
My father had an HUF. Both my Father and Mother passed away without writing a will. The HUF has a house and a bank account. We are 2 brothers and no sisters. I being the elder am Karta of the HUF. There are a total of 8 members in the HUF; 4 on each side. We want to partition the HUF, either wholly or partially. I am told that a partial partition can be done in which I give my brother half of the present cost of house and land and half of the bank account money.