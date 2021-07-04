House sale: What is the deadline to invest in capital gains bonds to save tax?

Answer: A person has to pay advance tax if his net tax liability after deducting the tax deducted and collected against the total tax liability exceeds ten thousand rupees. So in case if your net tax liability exceeds ten thousand on your total income you have to pay the advance tax as per the due dates of advance tax i.e. 15th June, 15th Sep, 15th December and 15th March in the ratio of 15%, 30%, 30% and 25%. In respect of tax liability for capital gains, the advance tax has to be paid in the balance instalment after date of sale of the asset. Since your transaction of sale will happen in July 2021, you will have to pay the advance tax on the remaining due dates but you will have to pay 45% of the advance tax by 15th September, 2021.

