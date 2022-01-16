How an NRI can repatriate money from India

A person becomes a non-resident under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as soon as he leaves India to take up an employment outside India whereas a person generally becomes a non-resident under the income tax laws based on his physical stay in India. Strictly speaking a person has to intimate his banker about change in his residential status under FEMA as soon as his flight takes off. However, in practice this is not done and out of ignorance many people fail to do so. You can intimate your banker about change in your residential status now and the bank will designate your existing bank account as NRO account.

