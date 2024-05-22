Money
How CAMS is tackling SIP bounces and enhancing investor experience
Neil Borate , Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 22 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Summary
- CAMS has a slew of initiatives in the pipeline using the account aggregator system for MF investors.
- By leveraging AI and machine learning, CAMS aims to prevent SIP bounces, streamline personal finance management, and improve fraud prevention.
MUMBAI : What do UPI transactions worth a nominal ₹16 or ₹18 reveal? Anuj Kumar, managing director of CAMS, provides a clue: “Chips and (bottled) water sell for ₹10 or ₹20." Therefore, frequent ₹16 or ₹18 transactions might hint at cigarette purchases—crucial information if you’ve declared yourself a non-smoker to your underwriter.
