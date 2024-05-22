How CAMS is tackling SIP bounces and enhancing investor experience

We also have immense capabilities for fraud prevention. We send more than 1 billion emails and 1 billion SMSes every year. We can reconcile all of that. Any investor could come up to us and say their units got redeemed but they hadn’t applied for it. They might say that they did not receive the SMS or email for this. In this case, I can search my archives and establish what messages were sent from our side to the service provider, from them to the telecom provider, whether the telecom company sent the message to the customer, and if the customer received the message or not.