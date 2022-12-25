How do I manage my son’s bank accounts?

He has four bank accounts. The first is a savings account with ICICI Bank, where he also has some fixed deposits (FDs). The second is with the State Bank of India. The third is with Citibank, where he has some FDs. This is also linked with his online trading account through which he has invested in shares and mutual funds. The fourth is operative account with Canara Bank, wherein he has some FDs. He also has a loan account with Canara Bank (after he took a loan from the lender to fund his higher education in the US). My Canara Bank account is linked with this account since his education loan was obtained jointly in our names.