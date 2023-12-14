How do you claim insurance if FIR is pending after accident?

I am a 40-year-old professional with a consulting firm. I recently lost a friend to a fatal car accident. The police FIR (first investigation report) is still pending. What is the process for the victim’s family to claim insurance? —Name withheld on request {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navigating the insurance claim process in the aftermath of a fatal car accident with a pending police FIR can be intricate. However, the mandate to submit an FIR depends on multiple factors related to the accident.

Inform the insurer promptly, if you already haven’t so that they can provide the family with right and timely assistance. You may help the family be prepared with certain essential documents such as a death certificate, the claimant’s KYC documents, medical reports (if any), and any other pertinent records, including a copy of the FIR, if required. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During this challenging time, it’s advisable to maintain open communication with the insurance company, understand all the requirements, and have constant communication on the status of the claim, providing any supplementary information requested by the insurer.

I am a software engineer working in the US. What is the eligibility criteria for life insurance coverage considering my non-resident status. Could you provide clarity on the required documentation and do I need to visit India for the medical check-up or any other requirement? —Name withheld on request

I am glad that you have recognized the advantages of opting for life insurance from India. It will not just help you with affordable premiums, but the purchase process will be much simpler. In fact, insurance solutions are tailor-made by Indian insurers to meet specific needs such as yours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The eligibility criteria and required documentation may vary among insurance providers. Commonly, insurers will require questionnaires and documents pertaining to your NRI status and travel details like passport copy, PAN/Form 60, income documents if applicable and other such relevant information.

It is advisable to speak with your insurance provider, understand the requirements clearly, and have your documents ready to ensure a hassle-free purchase process.

Insurers are constantly working on a robust digital service architecture so you can connect with them effortlessly pre and post-purchase. So, be rest assured and take the first step towards securing your financial future with the suitable life insurance plan from India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian insurers are also increasingly making processes easy and agile including medical check-ups which are an integral part of the insurance purchase process. A few of them can arrange medical tests across the globe, and in many of these places, they even offer home visits.

Rajesh Krishnan is chief operations officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

