How does ELSS taxation change if primary holder dies?
In case the ELSS fund is sold within the specified lock-in period, any impact of tax benefit or deduction claimed at the time of investing of the fund will need to be separately evaluated.
What will be taxation on capital gains if the primary holder of a joint account for mutual funds (MFs) dies and the survivor decides to redeem the units soon after. Consider a scenario where the joint account holders invested in an MF equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) on 1 January 2023. Soon after the death of the primary holder in early 2024, the units are transferred to the second account holder's folio. There is a lock-in period of three years for ELSS MF but this is not valid post the transmission of units. What is the taxation if the survivor receives the MF units on 10 April and redeems it within 10 days?
—Gurtejinder
From the facts provided, we understand that as per the joint holding policy of the fund (anyone or survivor), units of the ELSS fund would be transmitted to or inherited by the surviving account holder. Also, the lock-in period of three years is not applicable for the survivor. As per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, inheritance does not qualify as ‘transfer’ and hence, no capital gains would arise at the time of transmission of the MF units.