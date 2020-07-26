How freelancers need to fill ITR forms

We assume that you are a tax resident of India, under the Income-tax Act, 1961. As per the provisions of Section 44ADA, a resident taxpayer who is engaged in a prescribed profession (including engineering, and technical consultancy) and whose total gross receipts do not exceed ₹50 lakh in a financial year (FY) can offer the income from such professions to tax on a presumptive basis. The taxable income shall be presumed to be 50% of the total gross receipts during the FY from such profession or as the case may be, a sum higher than the aforesaid sum claimed to have been earned by the taxpayer. In case your profession qualifies as a prescribed profession, the gross receipts of ₹45 lakh can be offered to tax as above under the provisions of Section 44ADA, under the head “income from business or profession".