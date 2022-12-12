How is an NRI taxed on house leased in India?

Also, any repayment of principal amount against housing loan taken from eligible lenders for acquisition of such property is also eligible for deduction under section 80C (maximum deduction is ₹150,000). But this deduction is not available if the individual opts for benefit of lower tax rate under the new tax regime under section 115BAC. Besides, any loss incurred under income from house property would not be allowed to be set-off against any other income and carried forward under new tax regime.